WATCH a Chinese Technician Light a Lighter Using Excavator

For some of us mere Earthlings lighting a lighter can be a monumental task, especially on a cold night when your hands are numb, but this Chinese man can use his hands to light a lighter in ways you can’t even imagine!

A video has been uploaded on the People’s Daily China’s Twitter account showing a Chinese technician using an excavator machine to light a lighter that has been placed on an egg.

The trick involves him lighting the lighter without breaking the egg.

​The video has been viewed by almost 3,000 people.

Some people were quite impressed with the excavator magician, while others tried to explain the trick by suggesting that the egg was probably hard boiled.