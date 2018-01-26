Vagina Whitening Craze Rocks Philippines

Remember the bizarre penis bleaching trend that became a bombshell hit in Thailand? Surgeons decided not to deprive women of an equivalent procedure that will “tighten, relax and clean” female sensitive parts.

Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Vicky Belo from Belo Medical Group clinics in Manila, the Philippines has offered “the angel whitening” laser treatment for women who worry about the dark skin in their intimate areas. The procedure, which is carried out only by licensed doctors, usually takes about half an hour and costs a whopping $979.

“This whitens and cleans the vagina of the woman,” said Dr. Givency Ang, a cosmetic surgeon who works at the clinic.

However, such a treatment may have side effects, including bruising, blistering or even skin infections.

Without a doubt, this sort of explosive news couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with users poking fun at the popular procedure…

Bleach that peach biatch — tony (@Church4Tony) 25 января 2018 г.

To much money and no fecking sense? Why not try Vagina whitening. It also 'tightens and relaxes' intimate area 🤣 https://t.co/AfPNjeTq7l — Ade H (@Ade1965) 25 января 2018 г.

Stupidity at its best — Aakriti Jain (@jain_minnie) 25 января 2018 г.

— What the world asks for:

Equal pay, challenging the patriarchy, no more rape culture, no more sexual harassment, more women in executive positions, gender equality.

— What we get:

Vagina whitening procedures https://t.co/dqxWNGhW9J — Diaspora Blues (@KowloonDandy) 23 января 2018 г.

According to local reports, the Belo Clinic had previously offered FemiLift procedure for vaginas in 2014, which takes about 10 minutes and tightens the intimate area so that women “feel like virgins again.”

“Before the fads were facelifts, then came armpit whitening, now we’re seeing women caring about how things look and feel even lower,” Belo told TV5, local news channel.