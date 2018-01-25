Register
    Sveriges Television, building in Stockholm

    Swedish National TV Caught in Amateur Porn, Masturbation Scandal - Reports

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Holger.Ellgaard / Sveriges Television
    Viral
    What one does in one's free time is apparently of no concern to others. As long as you're not a TV anchor appearing before thousands of viewers. The alleged pornographic behavior of a Swedish TV presenter has landed him in trouble and risks casting a dark shadow over his employer.

    The TV personality, who has often been featured on national television in recent years, appears to have published intimate photos and movies on a blog associated with a Twitter account that has approximately 15,000 followers, the Aftonbladet daily reported.

    Following the controversy, the TV anchor has been removed suspended.

    "We have received information about the matter and based on what we know today, it will be problematic for the employee to continue in his public role," SVT press officer Camilla Hagert told Aftonbladet.

    In several of the movie clips, the SVT-personage appears to be publicly masturbating publicly in a gym and among other things, ejaculating in showers and on gym equipment. In one of the films, a gym trainer appears in the background, seemingly oblivious to the situation. In other videos, the anchor appears to be inhaling something from a bottle. According to Aftonbladet's description, this may be poppers, an illegal drug said to increase sexual drive.

    ​"It is a question of trust for SVT, so it is clear that we are serious about such behavior based on his public role," Hagert said. According to her, conversations with the person in question are being held at the moment, and it is yet unclear what the consequences will be, the Expressen daily reported.

    Sveriges Television, building in Stockholm
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Holger.Ellgaard / Sveriges Television
    Swedish Media Giant Fires Hapless Sugar Daddy for Indecent Proposals to 'Child'
    Hagert confirmed that management had been oblivious to the movies, even though they have been circulating for several years.

    The "gym-gate" has triggered an outcry among Swedish netizens.

    "Wondering what gym he goes to. Wouldn't be fun for the rest to slip on his sperm. He is also jacking off in the shower and the sauna. Even on the mirrors in the training room. Saw some clips and I feel raped. Sniffing poppers too. Is it still ok if you're an SVT anchor?" a user wrote on Flashback, Sweden's most popular forum, where the man's peculiar ways were discovered.

    "What the hell is wrong with all the media people?" user Mattias Lindberg tweeted.

    ​"There are three options. Immigrant, gay or left/feminist profile," another user wrote.

    "Appears to be in good shape," another Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

    "I don't care about his morals.. But the swine better not spill his bearnaise sauce in my gym.. or he'll get to see what a bar looks like on an X-ray," user Hans den vackre wrote.

    ​The most uplifting response, however, came from Chang Frick of the Nyheter Idag news portal.

    "So I believe it's utterly sick that the SVT-profile is risking his job. He shall be judged for his work on screen, not for his performance on porn sites," Frick wrote.

    ​Furthermore, he pledged to crowdfund a job at Nyheter Idag for the "SVT-tosser."

    READ ALSO: Swedish Group Rises Against Wave of Porn Bots Flooding Social Networks

    • Сomment

