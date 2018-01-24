Register
13:17 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bread and butter

    Danish Politicians Chip In for Bakery Vandalized in 'Parallel Society'

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thousands of kroner have been raised in support of a Copenhagen bakery which was trashed after the owner refused to pay "protection money." As this incident made national headlines, high-ranking politicians expressed their support for the baker and condemned the proliferation of "mafia methods" in blighted areas with a prevalence of immigrants.

    The baker, 19-year-old Ali Parnian, received the support of politicians and donations totaling DKK 265,000 ($44,000) after his business in the Copenhagen neighborhood of Tingbjerg was hit by vandals. By his own admission, he was specifically targeted for snubbing criminals' offer of "protection."

    The initiative to raise money to cover the damages was started by Conservative MP Mette Abildgaard. Although initially started to fund flowers and chocolates as a gesture of goodwill, it grew into something more, as fellow politicians started contributing.

    "For me, this is about showing support for a man who made a very brave choice in saying 'no' to extortion," Abildgaard told Danish Radio.

    "Denmark is a fantastic country that sticks together when it matters!" Abildgaard tweeted in support of the brave baker.

    ​However, she also suggested that the case gave rise to deeper concerns about organized crime, both in Tingbjerg and the rest of the country.

    Danish police (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark
    Danes Disturbed by 'Undemocratic' Army Presence in Mean Streets
    Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen also pronounced his support for the baker.

    "I can only condemn mafia methods like this and hope there are enough video recordings from the premises for police to be able to find the culprits and bring them to justice," Jensen told Danish Radio.

    Integration and Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg of the Liberal Party minced no words over the case, in which footage of five unknown perpetrators trashing the shop in one minute was reproduced countless times in Danish media.

    READ ALSO: Paradise Lost? Deadly Shootings Up Five-Fold in Twelve Years in Sweden

    "I am angry. I'm simply angry. If it is correct that this is a matter of protection money, well, I can only say that it does not belong here," Støjberg told Danish Radio.

    Støjberg went on to link this issue with the government's announced crackdown on "parallel societies," as Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasized on several occasions.

    "What we have here is a parallel society in full bloom," Støjberg said, arguing that there were parts of Denmark in which the general rules of the game are not respected.

    A Police officer in Norrebro. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ MARTIN SYLVEST/SCANPIX DENMARK
    Mean Streets: Denmark Cooks Up Ban to Prevent Takeover by Multiethnic Mobs
    Copenhagen Police are currently investigating the case, together with similar ones, as it is far from the first time that an extortion racket has made headlines. By her own admission, Støjberg is determined to weed out such shady practices.

    "I do not care if this happens often or rarely. It simply does not belong in Denmark," Støjberg said.

    In 2012, Copenhagen Municipality carried out an investigation into the prevalence of extortion in the Nørrebro neighborhood after similar reports emerged. According to Jensen, this episode cast a "grim shadow" over otherwise positive developments in the city.

    Tingbjerg is on the official "ghetto list" maintained by the Danish Ministry of Housing and Transport, along with 19 other neighborhoods characterized by crime, vandalism and a prevalence of immigrants. As of 2017, over 72 percent of Tingbjerg residents were from an immigrant background, and 2 percent had previous convictions.

    READ ALSO: Soldiers in Swedish Streets? Nordic Nation Divided Over Contentious Proposal

    Related:

    Left Winces at Danish Integration Minister's Cake Celebrating Migrant Controls
    Paradise Lost? Deadly Shootings Up Five-Fold in Twelve Years in Sweden
    Soldiers in Swedish Streets? Nordic Nation Divided Over Contentious Proposal
    Tags:
    extortion, vandalism, organized crime, ghettos, Frank Jensen, Inger Støjberg, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok