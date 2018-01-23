Shocking VIDEO Shows Rat Invasion in French Capital

Paris authorities told Le Parisien that they were aware of the rat problem. According to deputy mayor in charge of cleanliness, some 1.5 million euros were allocated to fight the issue in September 2017.

French Le Parisien TV has released a footage of rat infestation in the capital of France. The video, which was shot by a garbage collector off the left bank of the River Seine in December 2017, shows a mountain of rats inside a dumster.

The broadcaster spoke to the unnamed garbage collector, who said that this is not rare for the French capital "for both Parisians and tourists, who come to visit the most beautiful city in the world."

He added that for a year the number of rats in areas near the river has increased.

Paris authorities told Le Parisien that they were aware of the rat problem. According to deputy mayor in charge of cleanliness, some 1.5 million euros were allocated to fight the issue in September 2017.