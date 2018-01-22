Register
21:27 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia model Natalia Vodianova

    LoveCoins: Russian Supermodel Vodianova Launches Her Own CryptoCurrency

    © AFP 2018/ Patrick KOVARIK
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Russian model and actor Natalia Vodianova has reportedly launched her own cryptocurrency , LoveCoins, which users can get in exchange for a charity donation.

    The model and charity activist’s newly developed mobile app Elbi makes it possible to transfer money to charity organizations and get LoveCoins in return, which may be later spent on items of luxe brands like Givenchy, Dior, Fendi or Christian Louboutin, Russian media reported.

    "It's well-accepted in social media to put a like if you are not indifferent to a person, event or a phenomenon. Elbi platform is organized in such a way that instead of giving a common evaluative mark, users will help those in need for real," Vodianova said.

    Alternatively, you can save up your LoveCoins and use them on the app’s auction feature, such as Louis Vuitton and Messika exclusives. The app counts the total number of LoveCoins you receive in 24 hours; the more you’ve earned the greater chance you’ll stand of winning an auction.

    The app is currently only available to Android users in Russia, Canada and India. Elbi representatives say it is now being approved by Apple and will appear in the AppStore in the near future.

    READ MORE: Telegram May Enter Cryptocurrency Fray to Challenge Visa, MasterCard

    Related:

    Cryptocurrency: 'Biggest Evolution of Financial System in History' – Investor
    Telegram May Enter Cryptocurrency Fray to Challenge Visa, MasterCard
    US Cybersecurity Agency Accuses North Korea of Cryptocurrency Cyber Heist
    Bubble Trouble: South Korea Considers Ban on All Cryptocurrency Exchanges
    Tags:
    digital currency, model, fashion, cryptocurrencies, Natalia Vodianova, India, Canada, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok