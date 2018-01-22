Register
    Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - January 21, 2018 Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal

    What a Day for Ronaldo! Joke on Messi, Two Goals, Bleeding Face, Twitter Storm

    © REUTERS/ Sergio Perez
    Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during Sunday's game against Deportivo La Coruna – but his long-awaited goals are overshadowed by his fans' reaction to his joke about Lionel Messi and a bleeding head.

    Shortly before the Real Madrid-Deportivo La Coruna match, one of the boys who typically accompany the players as they go to the field, said to Cristiano Ronaldo: "For me, you are the best in the world, and Messi…"

    Ronaldo decided to finish the phrase, adding with a smile that "Messi is a bad footballer," according to sports website Marca.

    Ronaldo managed to score two goals during the Sunday game. Unfortunately for him, he collided with a Deportivo player while scoring a sixth goal with a header during Real's 7-1 victory.

    Ronaldo was quick to ask for a doctor's iPhone to use it as a mirror and assess the extent of his face injury.

    The forward looked disappointed after he discovered a bleeding cut on his neck.

    All this immediately caused an uproar in Twitter, with many remaining at odds over Ronaldo's behavior.

    Some were quick to pay kudos to Lionel Messi in light with Ronaldo's joke.

    Tags:
    injury, goal, game, victory, football, iPhone, Deportivo La Coruna, Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
