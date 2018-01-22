What a Day for Ronaldo! Joke on Messi, Two Goals, Bleeding Face, Twitter Storm

Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during Sunday's game against Deportivo La Coruna – but his long-awaited goals are overshadowed by his fans' reaction to his joke about Lionel Messi and a bleeding head.

Shortly before the Real Madrid-Deportivo La Coruna match, one of the boys who typically accompany the players as they go to the field, said to Cristiano Ronaldo: "For me, you are the best in the world, and Messi…"

Ronaldo decided to finish the phrase, adding with a smile that "Messi is a bad footballer," according to sports website Marca.

Ronaldo managed to score two goals during the Sunday game. Unfortunately for him, he collided with a Deportivo player while scoring a sixth goal with a header during Real's 7-1 victory.

Ronaldo was quick to ask for a doctor's iPhone to use it as a mirror and assess the extent of his face injury.

The forward looked disappointed after he discovered a bleeding cut on his neck.

#Sanchez: “Hola amigo. Thanks for calling. Wait a sec. Aren’t you playing now?”



Ronaldo: “Yes it’s only Deportivo. I just wanted to be the first to congratulate you on signing for #MUFC. Keep my number 7 warm. I mean, do it proud. Still handsome with a cut aren’t I. Ciao”#MUFC pic.twitter.com/X32IeNebZI — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) 21 января 2018 г.

All this immediately caused an uproar in Twitter, with many remaining at odds over Ronaldo's behavior.

Hope Cristiano Ronaldo recovers soon from that injury — Thabang…😏 (@MagnIfKEnt) 22 января 2018 г.

I don't understand why Ronaldo looking at his injury on a camera is making news. "Ooo look he's so vain!" Pretty sure if anyone was heavily bleeding from their face they'd want to see what it looks like… — Marker (@doubledroppin) 22 января 2018 г.

Dont see the problem with Ronaldo using the phone, he was checking the extent of his injury, that would be everyone's first thought. His injury doesn't look good though. pic.twitter.com/YnDe8MjJaZ — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) 22 января 2018 г.

I hate ronaldo with a passion but if he wants to use his phone to take a pic of the injury for whatever reason, WHO CARES! — Liverpool (@L4_0TH_LFC) 22 января 2018 г.

How many other players past or present have ever used a phone to check their injury? Do you think James McCarthy took a picture of his leg break? Ronaldo is more vain than most women. — Raj ☬ (@RKSA1970) 22 января 2018 г.

Some were quick to pay kudos to Lionel Messi in light with Ronaldo's joke.

Goals in the 2017/18 season in all competitions. 🔥

—

2⃣5⃣ Lionel Messi

1⃣8⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JVuV11Gq2e — SportyBet (@sportybet) 22 января 2018 г.

Imagine calling yourself a “football fan” and then thinking that Ronaldo is better than Messi. Seek medical help ASAP. — Barca World (@BarcelonaFCHome) 21 января 2018 г.

Saddens me that future generations will think Leo Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo was actually close based on the number of goals and Ballon d’Ors.



No disrespect to Cristiano but Messi is in a league of his own. Quite simply the greatest ever and NO ONE comes anywhere close. — FabFirmino (@SG8_TheKop) 21 января 2018 г.