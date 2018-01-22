Register
16:07 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Rinkeby, an largely immigrant suburb on the outskirts of Stockholm (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Twitter Baffled by Swedish Crusade Saying 'Where Do You Come From' is 'Racist'

    © AP Photo/ Christine Olsson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    320

    As Sweden becomes increasingly more diverse, the Nordic country faces huge integration challenges. To counter this, a new campaign has been launched to expose racism. The new definition of racism, however, includes such innocent questions as asking where you are from, triggering an outcry on social media.

    For some, being seen as Swedish is natural despite having an appearance unlike ethnic Swedes. For others, being perceived as Swedish may be problematic, despite being born in Sweden. A new campaign, named #Nostranger, has been launched for people to testify to racist prejudice they have been subjected to in the Nordic Country, repeatedly voted the least racist in the world.

    May-Britt Öhman Tuohea Rim reported how she, as a Sami, is thought to be "uninteresting" by the anti-racist movement, and had to add her Sami and Tornedalian name on Facebook in order to regain her rights. Tornedalians are a people of Finnish origin living in northern Sweden and some of them have a strong identity quite distinct from the majority Swedes.

    "Unfortunately we often get snubbed as unimportant by the anti-racist movement for many reasons. A recurring reason is that many of us can pass as Swedes. After more than 500 years of aggressive colonization, we have developed some survival strategies and in many cases even had things forced upon us. Such as a Swedish name," Öhman Tuohea Rim told the Expressen daily.

    An undated photo of an advert for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologized Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’
    © AP Photo/ H&M
    Black H&M Model's Family Leaves Home in Sweden Amid 'Racism' Controversy
    While many perceive being seen as Swedish as offensive, others get triggered by not being seen as Swedish enough. David Karlsson from Skara finds it difficult when people ask where he comes from, despite being born in Sweden. According to Karlsson, examples of abusive behavior may include questions like "What was your name before you changed it to Karlsson?" "You talk good Swedish, how long have you been living here" and "Were you adopted?" Additionally, he gets irritated over people starting to talk to him in "lousy English" and sensing the irresistible urge to feel his curly hair.

    Many of the stories are about dark-skinned Swedes facing abuse and being told to "go home." Others, however, concern occasions when people's racist prejudice is dashed when they find out that dark-skinned Swedes actually can speak Swedish well, and are revealed to have a good character.

    One of the more famous people in the campaign is Mina Dennert, a front figure for the network #Jagärhär ("I am here"). The group was founded last year to fight trolling, fake news and racism in social media and has gathered tens of thousands of followers.

    READ ALSO: Soccer Star Player Ibrahimovic Lashes Out at 'Covert Racism' in Swedish Media

    The campaign has triggered an uproar in social media, with users complaining that the anti-racism sentiment has gone too far. User Ointressanta Statusuppdateringar posted a comic, in which a girl asks a man "Where you from?" to which the partner thinks "Bloody racist."

    ​Swedish writer and polemist Katerina Janouch accused Dennert of only choosing people based on their skin color and ethnicity for the campaign.

    "Think of what would have happened if a group was started just for white people," Janouch tweeted.

    ​Producer, songwriter and political activist Alexander Bard, formerly of the Army of Lovers, accused both #jagärhär "its spin-offs" #nostranger of being nothing but "troll armies of cat ladies posting crap on social media."

    ​"I suggest that all Swedes who've been on vacation abroad and were asked where they came from also speak out," a user tweeted sarcastically.

    Related:

    Swedish Minority Wants Country's Racist Dark Hours Brought to Light
    Soccer Star Player Ibrahimovic Lashes Out at 'Covert Racism' in Swedish Media
    Sweden Takes on Migrant-on-Migrant Hate With School Anti-Racism Campaign
    Swedish Safe Space: Stockholm to Ban 'Racist', 'Sexist' Advertisements
    Swedish Plants Purged of 'Anti-Semitism', Become Politically Correct
    Tags:
    anti-racist, racism, Twitter, Alexander Bard, Katerina Janouch, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok