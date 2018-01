The 20-year old Instagram blogger from Mexico shows that breakfast can be funny and fried eggs do not have to look boring.

Michele Baldini, a student from Mexico, shows how ordinary eggs can be turned into works of art.

While making his breakfast, the young man fries eggs in the most unusual shapes ever.

Never seen omelets made in the form of Donald Trump's face, a kissing couple or a wolf howling at a full moon? Have a look at Baldini's Instagram account called "The Eggshibit".