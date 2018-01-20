Register
    Fans in Tears, Others Elated as Alexis Sanchez Bids Farewell to Arsenal

    Alexis Sanchez was left out of the Arsenal squad for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace. The deal with Manchester United will reportedly make the Chilean striker the highest paid footballer in the English Premier League.

    Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez returned to senior training on Friday to say goodbye to his teammates ahead of his almost completed move to Manchester United, The Daily Mail reported.

    The 29-year-old Chilean was left out of the squad for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace. Earlier this week, however, he was called up to the squad for training as Gunners’ manager Arsene Wenger was considering his participation in the game.

    ​All signs indicate that Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford is almost completed and will soon be officially announced.

    ​The deal will reportedly make him the highest paid player in the Premier League. Sanchez will earn £350,000 ($485,000) a week plus an extra £100,000 ($139,000) for image rights under a four-and-a-half-year contract.

    The Red Devils will reportedly pay £35 million ($48.5 million) for Sanchez.

    ​Many on social media have been praising Sanchez’s performance with Arsenal and expressed gratitude for what he did for the club.

    "You have given us gooners so many great memories in the last few years. You were the drive and the passion of the arsenal team," one user said on Twitter.

    ​​For many Arsenal fans, the possible transfer is a really heartbreaking moment.

    ​​Some, however, suggest that Arsenal will feel better without Sanchez.

    ​​In addition to Manchester United, other Premier League clubs also expressed interest for Sanchez, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

    "What I know right now is Alexis is still an Arsenal player. I think he is going to go to United so congratulations to both of them. In the end, the players and managers decide where they want to play. Good luck," said City’s manager Pep Guardiola, with whom Sanchez worked during his years in FC Barcelona.

    Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014, after leaving Barcelona. He has scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League games for the Gunners.

