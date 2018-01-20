'God's Graffiti': Japan Awestruck Over Peculiar, Baffling Objects in the Sky

The occurrence has caused controversial reactions among netizens, with Twitter users posting pictures of the unusual phenomenon online.

Japanese residents spotted colorful clouds in the skies over Kyushu which resembled the haze of smoke and gleamed red, white and blue.

According to WeatherNews, the unusual occurrence was caused by the launch of the Epsilon-3 Rocket which took place in the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 6:06 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The launch was scheduled for an earlier time but was delayed amid poor weather conditions.

As reports say, the peculiar view was partially caused by the lingering moisture in the air which made the rocket's contrails over Kyushu look extraordinary.

Social media users were quick to publish images of the outstanding clouds online. Some of them were stunned by their beauty, compared them to "god's graffiti" and called them "unbelievable."

Others, however, were rather "scared" of the rockets flying around and leaving awkward traces in the sky.