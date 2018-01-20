Comic Relief: WATCH Russian Footballers Imitate Your Favorite Messenger Emojis

Players of the Tula club "Arsenal" are a cheerful bunch of guys who, apart from good football skills, also have quite a sense of humor.

During a recent break between games in their ongoing tournament in Turkey, the football players tried to imitate emoticons from popular instant messengers.

The video was posted on the team’s official channel on YouTube.

Arsenal is set to play three tournaments in Turkey. The first will begin in Belek and will end on January 28; the second will be held from February 1 to 14. The final tournament will start on February 18, ending on March 1.

The tournaments are being held as preparation for the second part of the Russian championship.



