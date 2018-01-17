The Last Jedi's "Chauvinist Cut" Prods Mingled Twitter Reaction

An anonymous person has removed all the scenes with women in the hit movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and uploaded the 46-minute cut version to Pirate Bay. The real version is 2 hours and 32 minutes.

The entire role of resistance admiral Amilyn Holdo, played by Laura Dern, has been erased in "The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit, aka "The Chauvinist Cut" made by an alleged Star Wars fan.

The roles of other female characters of The Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Princess Leia and Rose Tico, were also redacted in The Chauvinist Cut.

The uninvited revised version of the movie has already prompted a mixed reaction among Twitter users.

Good morning to everyone, especially those MRA types who edited all women out of The Last Jedi because they have made an amazing discovery: the first movie in history that actually gives its viewers cooties 😂 pic.twitter.com/BgGkEJ8dnT — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) 16 января 2018 г.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson responded to the film's new version with humor.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I'll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) 16 января 2018 г.

He was echoed by many other Twitter users, who took a tongue-in-cheek attitude to The Chauvinist Cut.

Some users decided to pay kudos to the Internet troll who they claim is behind the no-girls-allowed version of the Last Jedi.

@EsemicolonR Heard about The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Edit (aka The Chauvinist Cut)?



Apparently a troll with too much free time edited TLJ into a 46 minute long movie just to trigger some people. — DaydreamerGPSA (@Daydreamer_GPSA) 16 января 2018 г.

To me clear difference between an #activist and #sjw is the ability to recognize satire for what it is. Hats off to the troll that #triggered the media today. #chauvinistcut — Bryan Hunt (@LataOculum) 16 января 2018 г.

However, others harshly criticized The Chauvinist Cut, urging the authors of the project to stop being angered about women starring in movies.

TIL that MRA bros spend hours fanediting films like The Last Jedi to remove “feminism.” I guess if you can’t date anyone you have a lot of free time on your hands. — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) 15 января 2018 г.

Let's be honest, the MRA neckbeard that made an edit of The Last Jedi without all the women was just trying to mirror his own womanless life. — Ron Swanson (@RevRonster) 16 января 2018 г.