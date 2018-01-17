A Bolt From the Blue: WATCH 'Meteoroid' Light up Sky Over Detroit

Following multiple reports of a flash in the sky, accompanied by the sound of thunder near Detroit, Michigan, the US National Weather Service confirmed that the phenomena were not weather-related.

NASA said that the bright light and thunderous noises which were reported were due to a meteoroid entering the Earth's atmosphere on Tuesday night.

Bill Cooke of NASA's meteoroid environment office in Alabama said that this "huge event" was "definitely a meteoroid."

Local media outlets cited meteorologist Cory Behnke of the weather service in White Lake Township as saying that the first report on "lightning with thunder" from greater Detroit came at 8:15 P.M. local time.

"We checked our observational data here, and I can tell you we've not had any lightning," Behnke said, adding that it was most likely a meteoroid.