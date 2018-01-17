Register
01:26 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NYPD issue manhunt for Mercedes driver that rammed officer

    Police Search For Driver Who Rammed NYPD Officer in Times Square (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Kiefer Dixon via Jeffery Watt
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Saturday, tourists and locals hanging about New York's Times Square were given a show they're likely to never forget after a driver, zooming through the busy streets, dragged a New York Police officer on their car.

    The incident, which took place in front of the NYPD substation on West 43rd Street, was caught on film by Kiefer Dixon, who was "filming nice cars" when the series of events took place.

    Caution: This video contains harsh language.

    Though the video begins with a Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan doing a burnout, the situation takes a turn for the worse when 26-year-old Ian Wallace, an NYPD officer, jumps onto the scene to apprehend the driver, the New York Post reported.

    Rather than following Wallace's commands, the driver instead swerves away and splits from the scene after the officer reached for his pistol.

    In the driver's attempt to get away, Wallace is seen being dragged by the car for a split second after grabbing ahold of the car's hood. After letting go, Wallace, undeterred, and a group of officers begin to sprint the gritty streets of NYC to catch up with the vehicle.

    "Get out of the way!" an officer is heard yelling while running with his gun drawn. "Get that car! Get the car!"

    Seconds later, a collective "oh" is heard from nearby spectators and commuters.

    Richard Rojas is escorted from the 7th precinct by New York City Police officers after being processed in connection with the speeding vehicle that struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, U.S. May 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Wanted to 'Get Help' to Fix Life

    Offering commentary on the matter, Dixon, who was filming the incident while riding on his longboard, says, "my son just side-swiped all these cars."

    "He gone," Dixon said. "He made it out of Times Square."

    And just like that, the trickster driver was nowhere to be found.

    The Post later reported that Wallace was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his back, arms, right leg and right hip.

    Though critics have clearly indicated that the driver was in the wrong, Dixon later told the Post that the Benz owner never had any intention of hitting the officer.

    "He tried to get around the cop. I was right there," Dixon told the Post. "Before the cop even ended up on the side of the car, the cop had his gun out. So now he's got a cop on his hood with his gun drawn… my thinking? The guy was trying to get the hell outta there."

    "I'm looking at the cop like, what he did was very stupid and very dangerous. When he fell, his gun could have gone off and he could have hit somebody."

    In the three days since the clash, officials have yet to find the driver.

    Related:

    Natural Gas Prices in New York City Nearly Triple in 1 Day as Cold Grips US
    New York City Terror Suspect Wanted to Detonate Bomb Near Christmas Display
    Five Latest Attacks in New York City
    New York City Truck Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to Terrorism Charges
    Tags:
    NYPD, New York Police Department, Times Square, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok