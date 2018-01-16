‘Visit Sh*thole Zambia': Tourism Agency Takes Dig at Trump with New Ad (PHOTO)

Following allegations that US President Donald Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as "sh*thole countries," tourism agencies are now coming up with clever ways to respond to 45's statements.

Shared on Zambia Tourism's Facebook page Monday, the advertisement reads, "Visit ****hole Zambia: Where the only stars and stripes you'll have to see are in the sky and on a zebra!"

​The post of the newly unveiled ad also included the caption, "Where beautiful vistas and breathtaking wildlife are our trump card!"

If it wasn't clear enough that the ad was a dig at the US president, the page moderator made it so when responding to a user's remarks on the ad's choice of words.

"The ‘****hole' is a pure play on the latest comments to come from the US," Zambiatourism.com wrote. "We most certainly do not see our precious country as anything less than spectacular! Thank you for being protective."

As is typical, users on Facebook were divided over the advertisement.

"Excellent! Zambia is not only a beautiful country, but its people have a sense of humor and a welcoming attitude," one netizen wrote. "I would love to go on a photo safari in your country."

Another, not thrilled about the tactic, wrote, "This isn't funny. This is BAD advertising."

But this agency wasn't the only one trying to stir up some attention. Airbnb, an apartment rental service, also got in on the fun after announcing that it will spend $100,000 on digital ads to promote listings in countries that Trump reportedly verbally attacked.

According to Airbnb, the ads, which will also include the hashtag #WeAccept, will read, "We heard there's been some expletive-filled interest in these beautiful destinations."

Trump's offensive comments were made Thursday during a closed-door talk with legislators at the White House. At the time, POTUS is alleged to have asked lawmakers, "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" when referring to immigrants. The commander-in-chief later denied the accusations and stated that he "was not a racist."