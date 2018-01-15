Belgians May Soon 'Green' Parks With Corpses

Eco-conscious Belgians are getting ready to discuss an innovative, albeit controversial, plan to ditch traditional burials and opt for something different instead.

Representatives of the Ecolo Green Party in the Belgian city of Mons have suggested making compost from decomposed corpses, which, according to them, makes a perfectly fertile and eco-friendly biosubstance in roughly a year, RTBF television and radio company reported. This, they say, may be widely exploited in city landscaping, namely tree planting in one of the city’s lush parks.

READ MORE: The Walking Dead? 250 Dollar Retouch Effort Sends Facebook Into Hysterics

Separately, the "green party" politicians believe the use of ‘human dust’ in planting will be a great tribute to the dead.

Mons, which is due to discuss the pilot project details in the upcoming days, may become the first city in the world to make practical use of human humus. It is yet unclear how exactly researches will turn corpses into the exotic compost.