What Did He Really Say? Trump-WSJ Misquote Mudslinging Taken to Next Level

Donald Trump and The Wall Street Journal have dug in their respective heels over something the president allegedly said about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a published transcript of its interview with Trump last week, WSJ quoted the president as saying that he 'probably has' a "very good relationship with Kim Jon-un of North Korea."

Blasting the publication on Saturday and suggesting that "FAKE NEWS IS AT IT AGAIN!", Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders published White House audio of the conversation, stressing that the president said "I'd", not "I" in reference to the North Korean leader, meaning that he would or could have a "good relationship" with the leader at some point in the future.

Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS pic.twitter.com/wVwoafYkHg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 14 января 2018 г.

But WSJ refused to back down, publishing their own audio and saying that after checking it with "an external service," they "stand by what we reported."

We have reviewed the audio from our interview with President Trump, as well as the transcript provided by an external service, and stand by what we reported. Here is audio of the portion the White House disputes. https://t.co/eWcmiHrXJg pic.twitter.com/bx9fGFWaPw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) 14 января 2018 г.

Trump himself finally replied on Sunday, tweeting that there was a "big difference" between what he said and what the newspaper said he said, and suggesting that WSJ "just wanted a story."

"Fortunately, we now record conversations with reporters," he added, implying that this helps cut down on "fake news."

The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 января 2018 г.

…and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 января 2018 г.

As always, the story (or non-story, as it may be in this case) led to a flurry of commentary on Twitter, with users lining up to share their thoughts on what they heard, and whether this latest mini Trump vs. the media kerfuffle has any merit whatsoever.

It sounds very much like Trump said "I'd," and the facts as we know them suggest he would have said "I'd." There's not been a hint of evidence or reporting that Trump has a relationship with Kim Jung Un. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) 14 января 2018 г.

Does it fucking matter if Trump said "I have" or "I'd have" a good relationship with Kim Jong-un? Neither makes a lick of sense in any context. It's just idiot bravado. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) 14 января 2018 г.

Many things can be true:



1. Trump said "I'd"

2. WSJ, in good faith, thought he said "I"

3. WSJ is not anti-Trump, lol.

4. The WH treated an innocent error as intentional to score points.

5. The WH hostile approach led WSJ to double down, rather than just admit there's grey area — Stormy Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) 14 января 2018 г.

Clarification, 100% of Trump supporters hear "I'd", and apparently only 50% of Trump haters hear "I", the 50% that are so deep the bubble that Trump is still Hitler. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) 14 января 2018 г.

So the current big story on Trump is whether he said "I" or "I'd".



Important stuff. — DatNoFact (@datnofact) 14 января 2018 г.