16:36 GMT +314 January 2018
    'What Does This Button Do?': Twitter Trolls Hawaii Over Nuke Alarm Panic (VIDEO)

    © Flickr/ Phil Romans
    Viral
    After learning that the terrifying "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" message sent out by the state's emergency services was the result of an employee "pushing the wrong button," social media users have been on a ruthless quest to troll local government officials, the president, the media, and just the absurdity of the entire situation.

    Saturday's erroneous all caps "THIS IS NOT A DRILL." nuclear missile strike emergency alert sent hundreds of thousands of residents of the state of Hawaii into a panic, with people sending out chilling goodbye messages and trying  desperately to save themselves from the phantom incoming North Korean nukes.

    However, Hawaii Governor David Ige's effort to reassure the public, including a Twitter apology and the admission that the alert was "a mistake made during a standard procedure at the changeover of a shift," where "an employee pushed the wrong button" only succeeded in turning terror and shock into anger over the government's incredible incompetence.

    But comedians, both professional and amateur, saw the fiasco as a perfect opportunity to ply their trade.

    As expected, the incident also led to the birth of dozens of hilarious gif-based memes.

    Other users took a more serious tone, pointing to the incident as evidence of what happens "when the nuclear age collides with the digital age."

    A few even suggested that there may have been something more shady here, pointing out that there was simply no way to just "accidentally" trigger an alert like this.

    As expected, the false alarm also caused political trolls to come out in force, Trump supporters lashing out at the presumed incompetence of the Democratic Party-run state's officials, while the president's critics blamed his itchy trigger finger for putting the entire country on edge.

    Finally, others wearily took note of the fact that 2018's just getting started.

