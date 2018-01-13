Whose Move? Assange's Chess Tweet Causes Storm of Conjecture in Twitterverse

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has bewildered social media users with another enigmatic message. In the past two weeks, Assange has written only three tweets, with each being a puzzle for his followers.

On Saturday, Julian Assange posted on his Twitter account a picture of a chessboard, showing a famous chess position, without accompanying it with any text.

The move is actually from the famous game in 1918 between then-reigning US champion Frank Marshall and his Cuban rival, José Raúl Capablanca.

​Marshall spent years planning an attack against Capablanca, who is represented on the chessboard by white pieces. However, the Cuban player managed to repel the attack and won the game.

This position is from Capablanca (Cuban, World Champion) vs. Marshall (US Champion) in 1918: https://t.co/D4qzLiZC5K

It's one of the greatest defensive games of all time, from one of the greatest players, refuting the deadly Marshall Gambit.

More: https://t.co/rrUXYvnOiR

Meaning? pic.twitter.com/LFI0DpuM95 — Bruce King (@CrowdvBank) 13 января 2018 г.

​Speculation has arisen on Twitter as to which color represents the whistleblower, and what he was trying to say with this cryptic message.

Whose move is it??



Thanks! — Wikileaks Lover ⌛️ (@Wikileaks_Lover) 13 января 2018 г.

​One user suggested that the position showed on the picture may indicate that Assange has left the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where has been staying since 2012 since being granted political asylum.

It's a famous chess game, but it is for JA to reveal why he chose it for his #AssangeChessPosition.

The story is US Champion Marshall had plotted this attack vs Capablanca for years, but JRC anyway escaped to win.



Maybe JA has departed the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, & the UK? — Bruce King (@CrowdvBank) 13 января 2018 г.

​Earlier in the week, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry confirmed granting naturalization to Assange. At the same time, the British Foreign Office has dismissed a request from the Ecuadorian government to grant Assange diplomatic status.

READ MORE: 'Dead Man's Switch?' Mysterious Assange Tweet Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

Another interpretation was that for Assange the game is not over yet, but he "is in a strong position" to counter US efforts.

Another interpretation: the game might still be in progress but JA is in a strong position against opposing US interests.



Fwiw, the chess engine at https://t.co/VO0JxEQCtb assigns the equivalent of a 2 pawn advantage to white (Capablanca) in the #AssangeChessPosition = easy win. pic.twitter.com/D3etFIMVSg — Bruce King (@CrowdvBank) 13 января 2018 г.

Other users pointed out that the position shown in Assange’s post suggests that three moves are needed to checkmate, raising another batch of theories about what this message may be about.

OIG Horowitz report from DOJ is due, and then the dam is let loose. — Stable Genius (@NCBrianRinehart) 13 января 2018 г.

Don't forget Trump's Special Awards on the 17th and possible Shutdown after that. Indictment unsealed today. Don't get discouraged if Monday isn't the day 😉 — ⚡Stormy Jo⚡ (@MissRepresentU) 13 января 2018 г.

Chess board represents a slow paced white pawn checkmate after black queen/bishop got trapped after a fast initial attack leaving black king unprotected from a slow death.and the white king is very protected by the knight & pawns.IMO Pawn=Patriots/Knight=Military Intelligence🇺🇸 — Magaman (@Harmon7474) 13 января 2018 г.

HRC & JP are Black Queen and Bishop. Julian is the white knight. But first white queen needs to move to F3. The black king (O) is temporarily protected by the FBI and CIA. Then white knight to A3 means Julian has flown the coup. The black queen and bishop are cornered. Game on. — Ajit Muthanna (@AjitMuthanna) 13 января 2018 г.

Mr. Assange, I'm no genius, but reading the chess board I think I can safely assume the black pieces are the "bad guys" and the white pieces… well, let's just say they are the not so bad guys. Right? 😂 P.S. Former @FBI leaders, UR instincts r right, don't sleep tonight. #Trump — John Ritchie (@mjritchi2) 13 января 2018 г.

​Since the beginning of the year, Assange has posted only three tweets, all of which are enigmatic, and have sparked a frenzy on social media.