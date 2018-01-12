Register
23:09 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    #Metoo

    'Feminists Want Contract Before Sex' - French Writer Stands Against #MeToo

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    112

    Two days ago, French film icon Catherine Deneuve blasted the #MeToo campaign against the sexual harassment of women equating it with “puritanism,” fueled by a “hatred of men.”

    Catherine Millet, a 69-year-old French writer, has supported Deneuve’s bid and claimed that some feminists would not be content until “you have to sign a contract with a lawyer before you can have sex.”

    The author of the memoir “The Sexual Life of Catherine M.” explained that this “wave of puritanism” casts women as “victims and the fragile prey” of men, while in fact men have freedom and a natural right to flirt and hit on women.

    "We are not idiots. Rape and sexual violence should be criminalized, but we cannot ban the least little gesture, dirty word or inappropriate behavior. It's crazy, we're stopping flirting now," said Millet on French public radio.

    Furthermore, Millet spoke against France’s introduction of a tougher law against harassment of women in the street and on public transport, despite the fact that back in the day, it affected her, too.

    "Those feminists who want to cast women as the victim, the fragile prey of men are not helping. We have to teach women to be strong. Don't traumatize yourself for the rest of your life, it is not your fault," Millet added.

    READ MORE: Berlusconi Backs Deneuve's Stance on #MeToo, Defines Limits in Courting Women

    Having written a revealing memoir about her libertine lifestyle, she made a controversial claim that she "really regretted not having being raped, because then I could have shown that you get over it."

    A group of 100 women, including French film star Catherine Deneuve, showed their support for men, defending their right to flirt with women as “indispensable for sexual freedom,” and called out the #MeToo campaign against sexual assault and harassment for encouraging puritanism in an open letter published by Le Monde on Monday.

    READ MORE: 'Vigilante Justice': Film Icon Catherine Deneuve Slams #MeToo 'Puritanism'

    The #MeToo movement has been gaining ground since October 2017 after shocking revelations of alleged sexual misconduct against the influential film producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced. The hashtag #MeToo was launched on social media, namely Twitter, to embolden women to speak publicly about their experiences of sexual abuse.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, sexual harassment, MeToo, Harvey Weinstein, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok