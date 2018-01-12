But First Let Me Take a Selfie: The Art of Self-Portraiture Gets Its Own Museum

A new attraction, which will open its doors to selfie-lovers in a Los Angeles suburb, will reveal the 40,000-year history of self-representation.

The Museum of Selfies dedicated to the "science, art and culture of self-representation" is about to open in Glendale, California, — and this seems to be exactly what we needed, living in the digital era. All of the pieces, featured in the interactive exhibition which is expected to open mid-February, were sourced from independent and international artists.

Публикация от Museum of Selfies (@themuseumofselfies) Дек 29, 2017 at 10:50 PST

Covering a total area of 8,000 square feet (about 750 square meters), the museum aims to showcase the 40,000-year history of self-portraiture and the "phenomenon of the selfie."

As noted by co-founders Tommy Honton and Tair Mamedov, the relationship between people and art has changed. "Now people don't want to just be a silent consumer, they want to be a part of the art. There are many more selfies with the Mona Lisa than actual Mona Lisas," they told Mashable.

Публикация от Jennifer Barnaby (@gustiafood) Ноя 26, 2017 at 9:47 PST

Social media are literally flooded with selfies —more than 2.4 million self-portraits are said to be uploaded daily, according to the museum. Taking selfies could on its own be considered a new kind of art — some snaps make history as the most popular selfies of all time — like the one captured at the 2014 Oscar ceremony.

However, quite often the process goes terribly wrong. Sometimes, it's all about the game of chance.

Here is wide version before Instagram cropping. Sorry, I have better things to do than to Photoshop a ball into pics pic.twitter.com/8k4QUXsyhD — Kelly Nash (@KellyNash) 29 апреля 2013 г.

When taking a selfie, it is always recommended to double check the background (unless you want to be photobombed on purpose).

Snakes prove to be bad photo companions too.

In other cases, it's safer to keep a smartphone away.