UFC Legend McGregor Briefly Shares Clip of Suspected "Joint" on Social Media

The featherweight champion knows how to cause controversy and he did just that Wednesday night after posting a video on his official Instagram story feed showing a Louis Vuitton acrylic box where a suspicious cigarette sits on top.

A man, not clear if McGregor himself, then picks up the rolled-up cigarette and continues to film the designer container.

The video was quickly deleted but was enough to get his fans to suspect him of smoking cannabis and most were not surprised.

Mcgregor smoking joints on his story hahahaha — adam (@adamfarrell01) 11 января 2018 г.

McGregor smoking some devils lettuce on his story the gas man — Lee Gleeson (@LeeGleeson) 11 января 2018 г.

McGregor smoking a joint big whoop?!🤷🏻‍♂️ — Adam. (@AdamclarkeLFC) 11 января 2018 г.

Conor Mcgregor is smoking weed now? — Ak¡n (@AkinDw) 11 января 2018 г.

​This comes just days after McGregor’s coach said he was back in training and preparing seriously for his next fight after losing the so-called “Money Fight” to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in Las Vegas in August.