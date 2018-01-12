No SpaceXXX? Elon Musk Confuses Sex Party For Costume Party

Turns out that even tech geniuses can get a little confused - including SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

On Thursday, a representative for Musk confirmed to Business Insider that the 46-year-old South African did indeed attend a sex party that was held at a Silicon Valley investor's home.

But get this, folks: Musk apparently didn't realize that he was at a sex party. Instead, he thought it was just an over-the-top "corporate" party with a costume theme.

"Elon was at the party for a couple hours and left around 1 a.m. after talking with several [Draper Fisher Jurvetson]-funded entrepreneurs about technology and building companies," the spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. "His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme, not a ‘sex party,' and there was no indication that it would become one after he left."

​The party, now notorious, reportedly took place in June 2017 at the home of former DFJ investor Steve Jurvetson. In an extract from journalist Emily Chang's forthcoming book, "Brotopia," the writer described seeing the consumption of drugs and open sexual behavior, the outlet added.

We believe you, Elon. Wink, wink.