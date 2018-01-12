Death Threats Flood US School After Teacher Handcuffed For Opposing Boss' Raise

According to Anthony Fontana, the school board president for Vermilion Parish in Louisiana, the school board's office was hit with a slew of death threats Tuesday after news broke about a teacher being handcuffed after questioning a board member's pay raise.

The threats, coming in from places within the US and as far away as England, South America and even Australia, ultimately caused the school board's office to temporarily go on lockdown, CBS News reported.

They have since been passed on to the FBI and local police, Fontana told The Advertiser.

The events that triggered the death threats took place at Monday night's school board meeting after Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, questioned why district Superintendent Jerome Puyau was getting a $38,000 pay raise.

"I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person of leadership getting any type of raise," Hargrave said at the meeting. "I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have."

"We work very hard with very little to maintain the salaries we have," Hargrave added.

But when Hargrave attempted to dish out another question to the board, Fontana ruled her out of order and an Abbeville city marshal on the premises came forward and asked her to leave. Seconds after departing the room, the marshal then allegedly pushed her to the ground and slapped handcuffs on her.

​"What are you doing?" Hargrave is heard yelling at the marshal on footage captured by a bystander. "Stop resisting," he replied.

Responding to the marshal, the teacher said, "I'm am not! You just pushed me to the floor! I am way smaller than you!"

Booked into the Abbeville jail moments later, Hargrave was accused of one count of resisting an officer and remaining after being prohibited. School officials later told local news station KATC that the district will not be pressing charges in the matter.

Hargrave's arrest has sparked discussion of other concerns in the community, too.

Speaking to AP, board member Laura LeBeouf indicated that women have repeatedly been removed from meetings for speaking their minds, while men have not.

© AP Photo/ Thomas Kienzle Drink Up?! Brain-Eating Amoeba Found In Louisiana Water System

"When she realized she had to get out, she picked up her purse and walked out," LeBeouf said. "Women in this parish are not getting the same treatment."

Despite the backlash, Puyau has continued to defend his pay raise, telling CBS News that "it was time that we brought to the board a salary that's commensurate with what superintendents are making."

Though the average salary in Louisiana stood at roughly $49,000 in 2016 for teachers, Puyau has been making $110,000 per year since 2012, board members told the outlet.