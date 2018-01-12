Register
04:39 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Teacher arrested after questioning superintendent's pay raise

    Death Threats Flood US School After Teacher Handcuffed For Opposing Boss' Raise

    © Screenshot/Chris Rosa
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    According to Anthony Fontana, the school board president for Vermilion Parish in Louisiana, the school board's office was hit with a slew of death threats Tuesday after news broke about a teacher being handcuffed after questioning a board member's pay raise.

    The threats, coming in from places within the US and as far away as England, South America and even Australia, ultimately caused the school board's office to temporarily go on lockdown, CBS News reported.

    They have since been passed on to the FBI and local police, Fontana told The Advertiser.

    Prison
    © Photo: Pixabay
    High School Teacher Jailed Over Photos, Videos of Student's ‘Private Parts'

    The events that triggered the death threats took place at Monday night's school board meeting after Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, questioned why district Superintendent Jerome Puyau was getting a $38,000 pay raise.

    "I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person of leadership getting any type of raise," Hargrave said at the meeting. "I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have."

    "We work very hard with very little to maintain the salaries we have," Hargrave added.

    But when Hargrave attempted to dish out another question to the board, Fontana ruled her out of order and an Abbeville city marshal on the premises came forward and asked her to leave. Seconds after departing the room, the marshal then allegedly pushed her to the ground and slapped handcuffs on her.

    ​"What are you doing?" Hargrave is heard yelling at the marshal on footage captured by a bystander. "Stop resisting," he replied.

    Responding to the marshal, the teacher said, "I'm am not! You just pushed me to the floor! I am way smaller than you!"

    Booked into the Abbeville jail moments later, Hargrave was accused of one count of resisting an officer and remaining after being prohibited. School officials later told local news station KATC that the district will not be pressing charges in the matter.

    Hargrave's arrest has sparked discussion of other concerns in the community, too.

    Speaking to AP, board member Laura LeBeouf indicated that women have repeatedly been removed from meetings for speaking their minds, while men have not.

    Petri Dish
    © AP Photo/ Thomas Kienzle
    Drink Up?! Brain-Eating Amoeba Found In Louisiana Water System

    "When she realized she had to get out, she picked up her purse and walked out," LeBeouf said. "Women in this parish are not getting the same treatment."

    Despite the backlash, Puyau has continued to defend his pay raise, telling CBS News that "it was time that we brought to the board a salary that's commensurate with what superintendents are making."

    Though the average salary in Louisiana stood at roughly $49,000 in 2016 for teachers, Puyau has been making $110,000 per year since 2012, board members told the outlet.

    Related:

    Oil Rig Explosion in Louisiana Leaves at Least 7 People Injured
    Hurricane Harvey Hits Louisiana Coastline for 2nd Time
    US Activates Emergency Response Program to Texas, Louisiana Flooding
    Hurricane Harvey: Texas, Louisiana Refineries Threatened Amid Flooding
    Trump Declares Emergency Situation in Louisiana Due to Hurricane Harvey
    Tags:
    teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, Louisiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok