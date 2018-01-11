Keep Refrigerated: Vietnamese Pups Beat the Heat in a Good Old Way (VIDEO)

While residents of Ho Chi Minh City swelter through boiling hot days, these three cute fluff balls have found the best method to cool down.

As temperatures in the southern Vietnamese city have already exceeded a whopping 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), all living creatures are seeking effective ways to escape the insane heat. This adorable trio of white pooches, resembling tiny polar bears, decided to take over their owner's fridge.

In a video, which was captured on January 5 and has been making the viral rounds on the Asian social media ever since, the three little dogs can be seen chilling on the fridge shelves, which are perfectly sized to fit them.

Judging by the blissful expression on their cute faces, that was a brilliant idea! Otherwise, they would feel terribly hot with their thick fur. However, it seems that someone will have to consider buying a bigger fridge next season!