'Men Change Diapers Now': Twitter Ablaze Over New NYC Law

The legislation requiring all new public restrooms - both men's and women's - to be equipped with diaper changing stations has sparked intense debate on social media.

A new "diaper law" that is expected to make the city of New York more family-friendly was signed by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday.

The legislation, that goes into effect in 180 days, is supposed to make it easier for parents on the go (not only moms, but dads as well) to change their baby's diapers.

Newsflash: it’s the 21st century – dads change diapers now. But it’s not always easy for men to find a changing station. That’s wrong – it bakes in gender stereotypes and inhibits men from being able to step up as dads. pic.twitter.com/4CiN3XkNgd — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 9 января 2018 г.

"Breaking news everyone: it's the 21st century and men change diapers now," de Blasio said. "It's only right that men play a full and equal role in parenting."

The law requires that all newly built or renovated public restrooms — regardless of whether they are men's or women's — are provided with diaper changing tables.

Some Internet users have been pleasantly surprised about the news.

Congratulations! I was there to say that Zonta Club of NY supports this — just one more step to equality. Good work, dads! And better health for babies! — leslie wright (@lewright2012) 10 января 2018 г.

I agree. I hate it when I cannot find a changing table. — Lori Bianco (@LoriBianco2) 10 января 2018 г.

​Others perceived the new law with humor.

Bill, if they're saying they can't find a a place, let the truth be known: they just don't want to fricking change a poopy diaper! pic.twitter.com/L1fDbcGnAB — Margaret Hetherman (@hetherman) 10 января 2018 г.

However, many criticized the move, arguing that there are more important problems to deal with.

how did you get elected? you’re a national joke. — (((ruhrose))) (@ludditeblogger) 10 января 2018 г.

Seriously? Changing tables?



Please use that as a plank when you run for president. — —dz- (@idletexan) 10 января 2018 г.

wow great progress. 🙄🙄🙄 what a useless mayor and a waste of time and legislature. — NoDacaDeal#DeportThemAll (@barbVT802) 9 января 2018 г.

I am so relieved we have you to worry about these critical issues. — Jeffrey Batts (@81deac) 10 января 2018 г.