Register
18:23 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Young lions

    Catcalls: Swedish Zoo Chastised for Culling Healthy Lion Cubs

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Beznosov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A Swedish zoo has sparked national outrage with its practice of putting down perfectly healthy lions which are deemed "excessive," which puts it in the same league as fellow Nordic menageries that slaughter surplus animals.

    In recent years, a number of lion cubs have been born at Borås Zoo to the delight of locals and journalists alike. In the zoo, lions seem to enjoy immense popularity, with lion masks and lion toys being sold at the souvenir shop, and the newborn cubs being used in public campaigns. However, the majority of the cubs end up being euthanized, despite being sound as a bell.

    Of the thirteen lion cubs born in three litters at Borås Zoo since 2012, only two are alive today. Two died a natural death, whereas the rest were culled as "surplus animals." An entire litter of four lions from March 2012 was subsequently killed in the fall of 2013.

    "It is impossible to define a surplus animal, but it is usually an animal that does not fit into a collection for one reason or another," Borås Zoo CEO Bo Kjellson told national broadcaster SVT, stressing that this was part of proper breeding work.

    ​Culling surplus animals is hardly a unique practice, as most Swedish zoos operate in this way, the Swedish Zoo Association reported. The reasons for which an animal may be written off as surplus may include overrepresentation in the breeding program, genetic inferiority and social incompatibility. In 2016, four lions were born at Borås Zoo. Earlier this week, two of them were shipped to England, whereas the other two were killed due to mounting aggression.

    This is a Sunday, Feb. 9, 2014 file photo of the carcass of Marius, a male giraffe, as it is eaten by lions after he was put down in Copenhagen Zoo
    © AP Photo/ POLFOTO, Rasmus Flindt Pedersen, File
    Farewell, My Friend! Danish Zoos Accept Pets as Predator Feed
    The birth of lions is a joyous occasion, as both the media and ordinary visitors are invited to watch the newborns. The culling, on the other hand, is held on the quiet.

    "So disgusting that the lion mother has to give birth to kids as a publicity stunt. About time for people to show that it is deceitful and wrong to do so in the name of money. Hope you get much fewer visitors thanks to this," user Susanne Fredlund wrote in SVT's comment section.

    Helena Pedersen, a researcher in animal studies at the University of Gothenburg, called the practice of utilizing the newborn cubs for profit only to get rid of them at a later stage "cynical."

    ​Veterinarian Johan Beck-Friis agreed that breeding animal kids to get magnets during the tourist season was "ethically doubtful." At the same time, he argued there was no legal problem whatsoever with killing animals.

    "We kill thousands of animals every day at slaughterhouses for those who eat meat products," Johan Beck-Friis told SVT.

    READ ALSO: Headless Cocks: Chickens Executed for Kids' Education Arouse Debate in Denmark

    Over the past four years, Borås Zoo culled 286 animals, of which 163 were perfectly healthy. Furthermore, 128 didn't even become one year old.

    ​At almost 60 years old, Borås Zoo gets approximately 250,000 visitors a year, representing the focal point of the city's tourist industry. The business's economic impact as a result of tourism is estimated to be at least SEK 40 million (5 million).

    READ ALSO: Culled in Copenhagen: Infamous Zoo Euthanizes Third Baby Giraffe

    The lion is considered a vulnerable species that is critically endangered in several places. Maintaining a viable strain of lion is important to ensure the survival of the species.

    Related:

    Headless Cocks: Chickens Executed for Kids' Education Arouse Debate in Denmark
    Culled in Copenhagen: Infamous Zoo Euthanizes Third Baby Giraffe
    Viking Fury: Norwegian Zoo Beheads Zebra, Feeds to Tigers in Public View
    Tags:
    animal abuse, zoo, animal cruelty, lion, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok