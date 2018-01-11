Register
16:19 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Logan Paul arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

    YouTube Puts Logan Paul's Projects on Hold, Removes Channel Due to Suicide Video

    © AP Photo/ Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    The famous vlogger was harshly criticized all over the world for uploading an astonishing video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan’s “suicide forest” to his channel. Despite the removal of the video and his apology, the incident has been in the spotlight for nearly two weeks now.

    The California-based company has removed Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred, putting its projects with the vlogger on hold.

    "In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement. "Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold."

    The news stirred a wave of reactions on Twitter, with some users praising YouTube for its actions…

    But many others slammed the platform for putting the vlogger’s video on the trending list and then being reluctant in responding to the incident…

    There were those who warned the company that it might actually lose its platform, as Paul’s 15.5 million subscribers may backlash…

    According to the company’s policies, if his notorious video is deemed to have broken the community guidelines, YouTube would give Paul’s once successful channel a strike. If the channel receives three strikes within a three-month period, then it will lead to its removal from the service.

    READ MORE: Fury as YouTuber Logan Paul Posts Video Showing Cadaver in Japan’s Suicide Spot

    Logan Paul posted a video showing him and his friends walking in the Aokigahara forest, Japan’s infamous “suicide forest”, and stumbling into a body hanging from a tree. Despite seeing the corpse, they continue to film it from different angles while appearing to joke around. After being slammed throughout social media, the popular vlogger took to Twitter and YouTube to issue apologies.

    Tags:
    video footage, suicide, YouTube, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok