YouTube Puts Logan Paul's Projects on Hold, Removes Channel Due to Suicide Video

The famous vlogger was harshly criticized all over the world for uploading an astonishing video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan’s “suicide forest” to his channel. Despite the removal of the video and his apology, the incident has been in the spotlight for nearly two weeks now.

The California-based company has removed Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred, putting its projects with the vlogger on hold.

"In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement. "Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold."

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness." — YouTube (@YouTube) 9 января 2018 г.

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) 9 января 2018 г.

The news stirred a wave of reactions on Twitter, with some users praising YouTube for its actions…

"Further consequence" number one is banning him from the site and removing his channel in its entirety. — jacob strunk 🎃👻 (@sevenmileswest) 10 января 2018 г.

Wow



Youtube saying something actually human for once



Hope to see more of this in the future — formerly known as Noobface, am now Boobface (@Noobface) 10 января 2018 г.

But many others slammed the platform for putting the vlogger’s video on the trending list and then being reluctant in responding to the incident…

Responses are not why it took a long time, you didn’t even take the video down. You’re hypocrites with a broken platform and you know you’re losing people which is why you’re putting this out now, OVER A WEEK LATER. — Michigan Dancer (@MIdancer7) 9 января 2018 г.

With "acted accordingly" do you mean put it on the trending list, or doing absolutely nothing about it? — Camilacuevaszuñiga (@Camilacuevaszu) 11 января 2018 г.

And we expect more from you! This channel is teaching kids being obnoxious is cool, breaking laws is ok, on top of the video regarding suicide. You did not act accordingly, you don’t even name him here, but deleting his channel is appropriate action. #deleteloganschannel — Mara (@LilBigTrouble) 10 января 2018 г.

Acted accordingly…by promoting said video on the front page..come on man.. — Andrew Gomez (@itsmea3k) 10 января 2018 г.

There were those who warned the company that it might actually lose its platform, as Paul’s 15.5 million subscribers may backlash…

@LoganPaul made a mistake and he is sorry and if you delete his channel then those 15.5 million people are going to come at you and that's a fact and youre going to be on the news. So you have to make a choice delete his channel of lose your platform — Dexter Joseph (@Joseph6Dexter) 10 января 2018 г.

Well said, if YouTube terminates his channel his subscribers may backlash and give a bad name to YouTube and that regardless of the stance — Liam Townsley (@CoderLiam) 11 января 2018 г.

According to the company’s policies, if his notorious video is deemed to have broken the community guidelines, YouTube would give Paul’s once successful channel a strike. If the channel receives three strikes within a three-month period, then it will lead to its removal from the service.

Logan Paul posted a video showing him and his friends walking in the Aokigahara forest, Japan’s infamous “suicide forest”, and stumbling into a body hanging from a tree. Despite seeing the corpse, they continue to film it from different angles while appearing to joke around. After being slammed throughout social media, the popular vlogger took to Twitter and YouTube to issue apologies.