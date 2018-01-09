US Teacher Handcuffed During Board Meeting For Questioning Boss’s Raise (VIDEO)

A Louisiana middle school teacher was removed from a Vermillion Parish school board meeting in handcuffs Monday evening after she questioned why the school district superintendent was receiving a $38,000 raise when rank-and-file teachers and support staff haven’t gotten a pay raise in years.

According to local news station KATC, Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools, asked a couple of questions — which board officials answered — during the public-comment only portion of the meeting.

Hargrave reportedly told district Superintendent Jerome Puyau that it was a "slap in the face" that he was receiving a raise.

"I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person of leadership getting any type of raise," Hargrave said. "I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have. We work very hard, with very little, to maintain the salaries we have."

When Hargrave was called on a second time and attempted to ask another question, an Abbeville city marshal on duty asked her to leave the room

Local news station also reported that board member Anthony Fontana ruled her out of order at one point during the discussion. Hargrave voluntarily left the meeting, but as she stepped out into the hallway, the marshal allegedly pushed her and then placed her in handcuffs.

"Stop resisting," the marshal said to Hargrave in cellphone footage aired by KATC.

"I'm not — you just pushed me to the floor," a visibly shaken Hargrave responded.

"Hold on, I am way smaller than you," the woman then said to the marshal as he shoved her toward an exit.

Puyau told KATC that the district will not press charges against Hargrave. The station also reported that it is unclear whether the marshal acted on his own volition or was instructed to arrest Hargrave by a school board member.