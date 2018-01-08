Not Laughing Now: Cryptocurrency Fever Spreads to Parody Dogecoin

A joke cryptocurrency created five years ago has witnessed a sudden increase in price, transforming it from a gag into a serious contender in the world of crypto finance.

Launched in 2013, Dogecoin was apparently created as a parody on Bitcoin and homage to the doge meme — a picture of a Shiba Inu accompanied by multicolored text in broken English.

Now, however, it seems that Dogecoin can no longer be considered a joke as last week it almost doubled in price, setting its total value at nearly $2 billion.

And while Dogecoin certainly cannot rival Bitcoin at this time, with the total value of the latter currently being about $270 billion, only time will tell how far this underdog of the cryptocurrency world can rise.