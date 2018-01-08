Not Laughing Now: Cryptocurrency Fever Spreads to Parody Dogecoin

Launched in 2013, Dogecoin was apparently created as a parody on Bitcoin and homage to the doge meme — a picture of a Shiba Inu accompanied by multicolored text in broken English.
Now, however, it seems that Dogecoin can no longer be considered a joke as last week it almost doubled in price, setting its total value at nearly $2 billion.
And while Dogecoin certainly cannot rival Bitcoin at this time, with the total value of the latter currently being about $270 billion, only time will tell how far this underdog of the cryptocurrency world can rise.
Coin Of The Week: pic.twitter.com/9KqCP5Af7r— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) 8 января 2018 г.
In honour of dogecoin’s rise to wealth and fame. Much art. #meme pic.twitter.com/qkAZ83QeT1— London Smug (@LondonSmug) 8 января 2018 г.
