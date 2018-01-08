Register
22:31 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Phuket island in Thailand

    Viagra Overdosed US Tourist Runs Around Airport Naked Throwing Faeces (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    241

    Visitors to Phuket International Airport were terrified to witness a naked man strolling around the departure hall, yelling and throwing his own poo at staff.

    On January 4, Steve Cho, 27-year-old South Korean who also holds a US passport, was arrested as he was walking naked through the airport, having previously refused to submit to the police demands.

    The man's naked rampage was caught on CCTV cameras at Phuket airport.

    READ MORE: 'Mr Big Button': Naked Activist in Kiev Mocks Trump, Kim for Nuke Boasting

    After Cho took off his clothes, he headed to the departure lounge, ignoring the airport's staff who tried to calm him down. What is more, he defecated on the floor and offered resistance to six security guards… throwing his faeces at them.

    Jasson Melo forces partner to walk streets of Harlem naked
    © Screenshot/Viral Videos
    Woman's Naked Walk Through NYC Was Punishment for ‘Cheating' (VIDEO)
    According to a statement from Phuket International Airport, when the man recovered his composure he confessed to overdosing on Viagra pills and losing his consciousness.

    The man apologizied for his actions and said he was ready to pay for the inflicted damage. Cho was sent to hospital for further psychiatric checks and now he remains in custody.

    Related:

    'Mr Big Button': Naked Activist in Kiev Mocks Trump, Kim for Nuke Boasting
    Naked Japanese Guy Takes Tablecloth Trick to the Next Level, Goes Viral (VIDEOS)
    Woman's Naked Walk Through NYC Was Punishment for ‘Cheating' (VIDEO)
    Jewish Groups Demand Explanation Regarding Naked Game of Tag in Nazi Gas Chamber
    Bare Minimum: Guess Which Lady is Strolling Around Naked (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    A Naked Biker? Mind-Bending Illusion Rocks the Internet (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    poop, naked man, airport, Phuket, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok