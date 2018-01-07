Witness the Fitness: Chinese Father and Son Swap Booze for Buff Bodies

A man determined to help his father, a big drinker, get out of a slump, devised a tough fitness regimen that resulted in both men becoming really buff.

A 32-year old Chinese photographer from Xiamen, Jesse, and his wife were expecting their first baby when the former’s mother and father moved in with them to help with the child.

Seeing his father struggling with an alcohol problem and feeling conscious about his own growing waistline, the photographer decided to get them both in shape and strengthen the family bonds at the same time.

Публикация от 小野杰西 Xyjesse (@xyjesse) Дек 22, 2017 at 7:54 PST

The two men started fast-walking, then jogging and then finally hit the gym.

Публикация от 小野杰西 Xyjesse (@xyjesse) Янв 3, 2018 at 5:29 PST

The father and son tracked their progress by taking pictures of themselves every 10 days.

Публикация от 小野杰西 Xyjesse (@xyjesse) Дек 22, 2017 at 7:32 PST

Originally their training regimen was expected to last from March to September 2017, but Jesse and his father eventually decided to adopt it as their new lifestyle.