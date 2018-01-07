Register
07 January 2018
    Archaeological excavations in Israel (File)

    Ancient People’s 'Paradise' Discovered Just off Highway in Israel

    Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a rare half a million-year-old site with hundreds of thousands of prehistoric artifacts while they were inspecting an area set for the construction of new apartment complex near Tel Aviv.

    The site was discovered in the vicinity of Route 6, one of the country's busiest roads which is also known as the Trans-Israel Highway. The area was once occupied by Homo erectus, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

    Ran Barkai, head of Tel Aviv University's archaeology department, who took part in the dig, said that the site is “amazingly preserved” given that it was discovered just five meters below the surface in the heavily populated area.

    TWEET: A prehistoric site dating back half a million years ago was discovered near Jaljuliya. Hundreds of flint tools produced by ancient humans, the Homo-erectus, were found at the site

    “It was a perfect spot for humans,” Barkai commented to Haaretz about the site. “The water brought flint nodules from the hills, which were used to make tools on the spot, and it attracted animals, which were hunted and butchered here. They had everything that prehistoric people needed.”

    The archaeologist suggested people could have visited the place as part of the seasonal cycle, describing it as “a paradise” for them.

    The discovery may also shed a light on how the humanity evolved, according to scientists. The flint tools that were uncovered at the site were made using the so-called Levallois technique, which is often attributed to Homo sapiens rather than Homo erectus.

