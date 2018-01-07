Register
17:47 GMT +307 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Beachgoers sit and walk in the water at Sydney's Bondi Beach on a hot summer day in Australia, January 7, 2018

    As Australia Swelters, Sputnik Rounds Up Cool Advice For Dealing With Heat

    © REUTERS/ AAP/Glenn Campbell
    Viral
    Get short URL
    321

    What are your golden tips on how to cope with extremely hot weather? Due to climate change, there has been an intense and in most cases abrupt rise in global temperatures, and it makes perfect sense to outline the most essential measures to resort to in "close encounters" with the Sun.

    Sydney, Australia, has been suffering from a massive heatwave recently, with temperatures hitting a record high of 47.3C (117F).

    Sunday's temperatures fell short of the scorching heat registered in the area back in 1939, when the mercury reached 47.8C. Players participating in the Sydney International tennis tournament, France's Kristina Mladenovic among them, were even forced off the court before midday on Sunday, after temperatures hit 40C.

    As the town bore the brunt of the heat on Sunday, residents were severely sweltering amid multiple heat warnings.

    Several blazes were recorded on Saturday, and a number of properties were destroyed in the states of Victoria and South Australia.

    In September 2017, Australians were warned to prepare for a dangerous bushfire season after one of the driest winters on record. In recent years, Australia has witnessed over 200 weather records, with severe heatwaves, bushfires and floodings among them.

    The main risks posed by a heatwave are those of dehydration and overheating, which may result in heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Meteorological experts traditionally issue warnings for varying levels of heatwave, from a level one alert through to level four.  Health services also issue recommendations on how to deal with the heat. While no specific action is needed for a level one alert, level two notifications demand some preparation and a number of measures to be taken. Sputnik has made a compilation of the most essential ones:

    For instance, the public is typically advised:

    to plan their day well in advance, in order to avoid being caught up in the scorching midday heat.

    to wear loose clothes from natural fabrics,

    have cool baths or showers to avoid body heat,

    use quality sun-protective cosmetics, sunglasses and hats when in the street,

    drink as much water or sugar-free drinks as possible.

    READ MORE: It's 'Raining' Iguanas in Florida (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    In addition, meteorologists recommend, do not forget to use shades to keep the rooms in your apartment cool.

    Level four heat can sometimes result in people needing medical assistance. Thus, do not hesitate to consult a GP once someone is feeling unwell and shows symptoms of:

    breathlessness

    chest pain

    confusion

    intense thirst

    weakness

    dizziness 

    cramps which get worse or don't go away

    Related:

    Australia Receives Stinging Rebuke Over South China Sea Policy
    Six People Die as Result of Single-Engined Plane Crash in Australia - Reports
    Reigning In Australia's PM: Turnbull Fined for Not Wearing Life Jacket
    Super Bizarre Three-Legged Fish Found in Australia (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    climate change, heatwave, heat, Sydney, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Say Hello to Our Little Friends! New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok