A violent fight broke out in one of the nightclubs in Russia’s Far East during the early hours of January 1.

A New Year’s Eve party in ‘Sungari’, a nightclub located in the Russian city of Yakutsk, came to a violent end when a large group of partygoers started duking it out among themselves.

According to CCTV footage from the club, the brawl broke out in an overcrowded lobby adjacent to the club’s cloakroom, though the exact cause of the outbreak of violence remains unclear.

The police are currently investigating the altercation.