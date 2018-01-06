Pro, Not Just Sexy: Meet Brazil's 'Wet T-Shirt' Lady Referee (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A Brazilian fashion model named Denise Bueno became the center of attention for local media and football fans alike when she decided to become a referee.
Denise Bueno entered the spotlight last April when she acted as a referee during the match in Sao Paulo between two amateur football teams: Desire and Sporting.
During the game, Bueno apparently did not wear a bra underneath her white t-shirt; and after she spilled the contents of a water bottle on herself, the voluptuous ref quickly became the focus of attention for players and audience alike.
Bueno herself, however, wasn’t all that pleased with the attention she got, stating that she’d "rather be considered a pro" than just sexy, according to local media.
Shortly after the game, Bueno’s Instagram account witnessed a drastic increase of subscribers as her new fans rushed to take a gander at the beautiful lady referee.
