Blizzard Blows Train Off Tracks in Switzerland (VIDEO)

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the canton of Bern near the village of Lenk. The video shows how the first car of the train was blown away due to a powerful gust of wind.

A video has been uploaded on YouTube showing a train being derailed in Switzerland due to a severe blizzard.

Several people were injured in the incident.

On the day of the incident Switzerland, was hit by the storm front “Burglind”. Wind speeds reached 200 kilometers per hour.

Due to the storm in some regions of the country, road and rail services were interrupted, several dozen flights were canceled and postponed, and almost 100,000 homes were left without electricity.



