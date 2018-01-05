Blood Chilling VIDEO Shows Boy Escape Four Sharks by Mere Seconds

A young boy in the Bahamas went for a swim unaware that a school of sharks was swimming right at him.

A drone cameraman Artem Tkachenko was filming the beautiful waters of the Bahamas when he saw a little boy frolicking in the water. Suddenly four sharks tried to surround him. Tkachenko didn’t waste a second and screamed at the boy to get out of the water.

The boy luckily heard the man’s warning and swam for his life. Thankfully the beach was just a few meters away and he was safely out of harm’s way in only a few seconds.

The waters in the Bahamas are full of exotic fish and sharks.

Feeding sharks is a tourist attraction in the area although some have deemed it to be a controversial practice.



