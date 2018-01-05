'What a Dirge!' NATO Adopts Official Hymn, Leaves Netizens Confused

Initially, the composition was written for NATO’s 40th anniversary nearly 30 years ago. The hymn has no lyrics and is scored for 20 instruments. The adoption of the hymn has drawn controversial reactions across social media.

NATO has officially adopted a hymn for the first time in the history of the military alliance. This melody has been used on many previous occasions, but was considered to be the unofficial theme of the alliance.

The "NATO Hymn" was written by Captain André Reichling, conductor of the Luxembourg Military Band. The tune was composed for the 40th anniversary of the alliance in 1989.

Composed for @NATO 40th anniversary in 1989, the Hymn was written by Captain André Reichling. He conducted the @ArmyLuxembourg Military Band from 1986-2011. pic.twitter.com/8OkE32KZjU — Ballinger Pascal (@pasbal72) 5 января 2018 г.

​Since then it has been performed at many NATO events, including the Allied Heads of State and Government meeting in May 2017.

​The "NATO Hymn" has no lyrics and is scored for 20 musical instruments, including the piccolo, flute, oboe, three clarinets, three saxophones, two cornets, two trumpets, horn, baritone horn, three trombones, tuba, and snare drum.

Many on social media, however, seemed unhappy with the tune becoming the hymn of the alliance, calling it boring.

For example, Pascal Heyman, Diplomatic Director of the Belgian Defense Ministry, wrote on Twitter that he would have preferred a "more inspiring" melody.

#NATO adopts official hymn. Personally, I would have preferred a more uplifting and inspiring tune https://t.co/A18VAFoQFT — Pascal Heyman (@PascalHeyman) 5 января 2018 г.

​There have also been similar reactions from other users.

Sorry chaps. Just listened to the new NATO anthem. What a dirge! This funereal march will bore any enemy to death not to mention the allies. How about the theme to Where Eagles Dare? — J.S. Lindley-French (@FrencLindley) 4 января 2018 г.

NATO's new official hymn, adopted 2 days ago, is not going to strike fear in the hearts of our enemies. Sad. https://t.co/lTJEhl8pJM — Patrick Worms (@pworms) 5 января 2018 г.

If a car passes, playing this, I wouldn't think my city is liberated, I would think it's the confirmation that everyone is dead. #NATO #Hymn https://t.co/u62jr7GDwK — Jens Parisis (@jens_parisis) 5 января 2018 г.

​While others wondered how a hymn could be without words.

I suppose as a military alliance with many members who have armies without any intention of fighting it is appropriate for NATO to adopt a hymn without words. But a hymn without words is not actually a hymn. Perhaps a metaphor there somewhere. https://t.co/AZuAip7iNG — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) 4 января 2018 г.