'Now My Wait Begins': No Game of Thrones Until 2019, Netizens Nuts Over News

A raven was sent: fans of HBO’s epic TV-show will have to wait a whole year to watch the final season, which will contain more surprises for viewers, “for the night is dark and full of terrors.”

The cable network confirmed that its biggest hit, “Game of Thrones,” would return in 2019 for a six-episode final season, which will reveal who will rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and who will end up on the Iron Throne. They didn’t however specify the month.

The show’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, wanted to make something extraordinary in George R. R. Martin’s fictional world therefore they have decided to work on season eight much longer. In order to keep the developments of the show secret and avoid leaks and hacks, HBO announced that there would be multiple endings of the series. Last year “Game of Thrones” was plagued by leaks throughout the season, and became the most pirated show in 2017, as it was illegally viewed over a billion times.

The news that the most anticipated show won’t air until 2019 has shaken social media.

Users simply do not know how to bear another year without their favorite show:

No #GameOfThrones8 until 2019?



Weiss and Benioff just did us fans like… pic.twitter.com/VY76NLjlbz — Christopher Coleman (@ccoleman) 5 января 2018 г.

OH MY GOD! I'M SO EXCITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON BUT SAD COZ I HAVE TO WAIT TILL 2019 & IT IS THE FINAL SEASON 😭😭😭 #GameofThrones8 https://t.co/PI1Dl9ZApK — Marts Santiago ♓ (@itsMarthaMars) 5 января 2018 г.

I don't know what is killing me more "2019" or "THE FINAL SEASON" 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Aqie6kkxiw — 💫 ℝίτα 💫 (@JonxDanyy) 4 января 2018 г.

Some of them just want to remain asleep until the show returns…

I’m going to take a nap. Wake me up when Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. — Johnny (@John_Anderson14) 4 января 2018 г.

Probably such a hiatus between seasons seven and eight will give the author a chance to complete the books he has been working on. The developments in the show have already gone well beyond the events of Martin’s published A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels.