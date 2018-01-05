Register
    This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke on the season finale of Game of Thrones. The series set yet another audience record Sunday with its seventh-season finale.

    'Now My Wait Begins': No Game of Thrones Until 2019, Netizens Nuts Over News

    A raven was sent: fans of HBO’s epic TV-show will have to wait a whole year to watch the final season, which will contain more surprises for viewers, “for the night is dark and full of terrors.”

    The cable network confirmed that its biggest hit, “Game of Thrones,” would return in 2019 for a six-episode final season, which will reveal who will rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and who will end up on the Iron Throne. They didn’t however specify the month.

    The show’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, wanted to make something extraordinary in George R. R. Martin’s fictional world therefore they have decided to work on season eight much longer. In order to keep the developments of the show  secret and avoid leaks and hacks, HBO announced that there would be multiple endings of the series. Last year “Game of Thrones” was plagued by leaks throughout the season, and became the most pirated show in 2017, as it was illegally viewed over a billion times.

    The news that the most anticipated show won’t air until 2019 has shaken social media.

    Users simply do not know how to bear another year without their favorite show:

    Some of them just want to remain asleep until the show returns…

    Probably such a hiatus between seasons seven and eight will give the author a chance to complete the books he has been working on. The developments in the show have already gone well beyond the events of Martin’s published A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels.

    Tags:
    Game of Thrones, HBO
