Trump Sends Video Message to White House Press Briefing - From White House

Rather than reading out a letter from children praising the Trump administration, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders instead chose to open up her Thursday press briefing with a video message from US President Donald Trump.

"The historic tax cut I signed into law just two weeks ago, before Christmas, is already delivering major economic gains," Trump boasted in the video. "Hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeing larger paychecks, bigger bonuses and higher pension contributions, and it's all because of the tax cuts and the tax reform and I want to thank all of the companies that work so hard to do it."

​POTUS even created his own list of honorable mentions when thanking companies such as AT&T, Bank of America and Southwest Airlines for promising their employees bonuses and pay increases.

Although a video message from the commander-in-chief isn't inherently strange, the decision to send one while the president is scant meters away from the press briefing room is, critics are saying.

Trump's message set netizens to wondering what was going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

​For some, Trump's proximity to the press briefing was the real head-scratcher.

​​Others joked about how the squinting POTUS might've had to pre-record his comments because he was… stuck in his bedroom.

​Though it's unclear why Trump steered away from the spotlight, speculation suggests it might have to do with the 71-year-old not wanting to address the current Steve Bannon conflagration. Had Trump physically appeared in the press briefing room, it would have been a first for the commander, AP reported.