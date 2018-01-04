Instagram Users Might Soon Be Able to Post Their Stories Directly to WhatsApp

The new feature, that is supposed to increase the popularity of both applications, is reportedly being tested by a small number of users.

Instagram and WhatsApp are working on connecting stories from one app to another, a move that is supposed to increase overall engagement of their users, TechCrunch reported.

Social media users have already been allowed to share their Instagram stories to their Facebook stories. Now Facebook, that acquired WhatsApp in 2014, is trying to do the same for the messenger.

#TDFlash | @instagram is testing a feature to let users to post stories directly to @WhatsApp.



In-Depth?



► Currently in testing with a small group of users.



► Insta Stories posted on WhatsApp will have an Instagram icon on the bottom.#WhatsApp #Instagram #TechDipper pic.twitter.com/pNGHy44lBR — TechDipper (@theTechDipper) 4 января 2018 г.

The feature is said to currently be tested among a limited number of people.

The move could help the social media giant increase its overall engagement and traffic footprint, TechCrunch wrote.

Social media users vividly discuss the news.

Some of them are excited about the possible introduction of the new feature.

Cool feature — TEKNOLOGYA (@teknologya17) 4 января 2018 г.

Others, however, find it rather annoying.

I doh understand why people find the need to post the same exact stories on WhatsApp, Snapchat and instagram 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Aina (@ainaa_k) 3 января 2018 г.

this gonna be annoying…. — 1x120 qubits (@flakesjournals) 4 января 2018 г.

Kinda surprised their lawyers gave this move the green light, given congressional unease over tech monopoly. — Alex Trouteaud ☕ (@truetoe) 4 января 2018 г.