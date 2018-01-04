Register
04 January 2018
    Girl helps out fellow Aussie who drank too much on the plane

    'Wonder Woman' Coming to the Rescue of Woozy Fellow Australian (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Facebook / LADbible
    Viral
    0 0 0

    An Emirates flight could have ended very differently for a young man who had at least one too many drinks on board, if a compassionate compatriot hadn’t offered him help.

    Grace Cheatley noticed a young Australian who seemed to put all his efforts to get his luggage from the overhead locker. The guy, who was apparently wasted, fell over on the stairs leading passengers off the plane to the tarmac, and that is when Cheatley realized that he wouldn’t make it on his own.

    While she tried to help him stand on his feet and get to the terminal, she was recording a video, which went viral on internet.

    “I’m pretty f***ing sloshed if you ask me,” the man, later identified as Boris Pascoe, told her on their way to the terminal. He confessed that he had had eight drinks on the flight, and paying special attention to Hennessy cognac, which he had never drunk before.

    As they were walking, she helped him go down the escalator, where he almost fell again, but pretended that it was a joke.

    READ MORE: 'More Than Hangover': Alcohol Damages Stem Cells, Gives Rise to Cancer — Study

    She even helped him not to get arrested, having assured the security guard that he was alright, while he was sitting on the floor and trying to fix his clothes.

    “Sorry, I’m just looking after him.”

    Cheatley managed to guide him until the security checkpoint for his next flight, where Pascoe starts praising her as “Wonder woman.”

    Pascoe commented on the video, saying that he did make his next flight.

