Cheetah Gives Birth to a Record Number of Cubs at US Zoo (VIDEO)

The animals are doing well, but visitors to the zoo will only be able to see them in a few months.

A cheetah at the St. Louis zoo gave birth to eight cubs which is a record number of cubs born in captivity, according to the zoo's website.

The average litter size is usually three to four cubs. This time the mother gave birth to three male cubs and five female ones.

The cubs were born at the end of November, but the zoo's management team reported the news on Wednesday.

The mother and the new born cubs are doing well, but visitors will only be able to get a glimpse of these adorable little ones in several months, the report said.