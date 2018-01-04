Burning Down the House: Twitter Conspiracies Aflame Over Clinton Home Fire

On Wednesday, police in New Castle, New York, were called to the Chappaqua house belonging to Bill and Hillary Clinton after being alerted to a fire there.

Though reports indicate that the fire, which was detected in a bedroom, was extinguished, it did not keep netizens from speculating that the presidential candidate was trying to get rid of any incriminating documents in her possession.

— Barry McCockiner 🅥 (@Sp0rtsTaIkJ0e) January 3, 2018

— Tejas Marine 🇺🇸 ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@Tejas_Marine) January 3, 2018

— Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) January 3, 2018

​Some even poked fun at the former first lady's love of the ever-powerful pantsuit.

​The house, which was built in 1889, was purchased by the Clintons in 1999 for an estimated $1.7 million, USA Today reported. Initial reports on the house fire suggested that the flames were actually on the property next door, which the Clinton family bought in 2016 for $1.16 million.