22:49 GMT +302 January 2018
    Teacher in a classroom

    'Going Undercover': Italian Math Prof Turned Out to Be Ex-Gay Porn Star

    © Flickr/ Jeremy Wilburn
    115

    It probably felt awkward when students figured out that their university math teacher, Ruggero Freddi, used to be a famous gay porn star, known as Carlos Masi.

    Professor Freddi was teaching math at La Sapienza University in Rome when someone recognized him as a popular porn actor and called a local reporter. His past was revealed when he posted a video on Facebook, boasting of his physical achievements and flexing muscles.

    He told Repubblica that he wasn’t hiding his past life.

    “Some students reposted the photo on a few sites and from there my former life as a porn actor emerged,” he explained. “To be honest, it wasn’t exactly a secret.”

    Freddi confessed that unemployment made him agree to a job that helped him earn more money.

    “I knew sooner or later something was going to happen, but I didn’t expect something so big would happen,” he said. “I thought someone would publish something and my students would talk about it for a while, but I wasn’t expecting the entire country to actually speak about it.”

    He added that the revelation did not cause any troubles at the university and he could continue working as a professor.

    “I’m happy and proud of both my careers,” he says. “They both reflect part of my personality. I was happy that I was a good-looking guy, and the world recognized this. I am very happy the world recognizes I’m a smart guy.”

    Freddi is pursuing his doctorate and lives with his partner, Gustavo Alejandro Leguizamon, who is an ex-gay porn star as well.

    READ MORE: New Rules to Help Retired Japanese Porn Stars Begin New Lives

    Tags:
    pornstar, gay, teacher, Italy
