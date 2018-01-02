'Spicing Up Love Life': Couple Caught Having Oral Sex in Restaurant Booth

Oscar Wilde once said that “the only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.” Some people probably take the saying literally: in their quest for adrenalin a couple decided to diversify their sex life at a North Austin restaurant.

The customers, later identified as Jonathan Hightower and Lashanda Fisher, were arrested for public lewdness after they were busted in a booth at a family-owned Baby Acapulco Tex-Mex eatery.

According to the police affidavit, other visitors of the local restaurant, which describes itself as a “family-friendly establishment,” witnessed the couple engaging in oral sex for about five minutes in front of everyone, including children. Video surveillance footage confirmed the statements made by the offended customers.

The misdemeanor bears a fine of up to $ 4,000 and a jail sentence of up to a year.