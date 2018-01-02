London Tube 'Fare-Dodger' Gets Penis Stuck in Ticket Barriers' (VIDEO)

An unidentified man has probably suffered the ultimate humiliation as he tried to jump the barriers at a London tube station, receiving instant karma.

The footage shows the man screaming in pain as his genitals are stuck in the turnstile at Covent Garden tube station. While witnesses gather around him, making attempts to set his manhood free, his screams get louder and louder as the pain presumably becomes unbearable.

Some of those who tried to help the would-be fare-dodger even suggested that they should “butter him up,” and another male voice calls for an alternative, shouting “oil” instead of butter.

The incident has set Twitter alight, as social media users kept poking fun of the situation:

It costs 2 pence not two nuts — Phil Mather (@PhilMather28) 30 декабря 2017 г.

Squirrelly squirrel could've told him it's a bad idea pic.twitter.com/xDy0fbl3f6 — nicolas bello (@nbellotoronto) 30 декабря 2017 г.

Bet he doesn’t have the balls to do that again — Oldnoob (@Noobvic) 30 декабря 2017 г.

Did this bizarre incident happen at Cockfosters underground station? #tube #london — Daren Haines (@DGH_V3) 30 декабря 2017 г.

Don’t you mean fare-todger? 😬 — Martin Gambrell (@marcatrepa) 30 декабря 2017 г.

When the man was successfully released, he hugged everyone who helped free him.