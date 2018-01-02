End of Bell End? Residents Launch Petition to Change Street's 'Offensive' Name

Families living in Bell End, a street in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands, have just realized how “rude” their street’s name is, and are demanding the local council to change it.

Change.org, a well-known website where people are encouraged to launch their own petitions, has offered a platform for the Bell End residents. The petition, entitled “Bell End Rowley Regis, Road Name Change,” explains that the term “Bell End” might be used as a rude or an offensive word, affecting children who are being bullied and teased at school. Moreover, according to concerned residents, they have become a “laughing stock” on social media, and now “it’s time for a change.”

"Further to this, it's one of the rudest road names in England! Feel free to Google and the results will confirm this,” the author of the petition writes on Change.org.

The offended residents are so desperate that even changing “Bell End” to “Bells Road” would be sufficient.

So far, the petition has been signed by a mere 13 people.

While they claim that it’s “one of the rudest road names” in the country, Sputnik has compiled other bizarre street names, which some might think are hilarious.